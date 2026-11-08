Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up 'Happy Diwali' in Hindi, English
World
Dubai's Burj Khalifa joined the Diwali celebrations this year, lighting up with 'Happy Diwali' messages in both Hindi and English.
The landmark's official Instagram shared the moment, aiming to spread some festive cheer during the Festival of Lights.
Indian users express pride online
Indian users were quick to share their excitement online, with comments like "Happy Diwali, I am from India" popping up.
Many felt proud seeing their festival celebrated on such a global stage and even sent warm wishes back to Dubai's residents.
The gesture made the festival feel just a bit more special for many.