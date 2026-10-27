Egypt's military support for Saudi a 'declaration of war': Houthis

The Egyptian parliament had on Monday approved military assistance to Saudi Arabia with a two-thirds majority vote.

The official statement from the parliament authorized President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi "to take the necessary measures to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

The move could see Egypt's deeper involvement in the Yemen conflict, which has recently spread to the Gulf and Red Sea.

The Houthis have been attacking Saudi Arabia's international airport and facilities belonging to Aramco, disrupting flights and oil exports.