Egypt's military support for Saudi a 'declaration of war': Houthis
What's the story
Tensions have escalated in the Gulf region after Egypt's parliament approved military support for Saudi Arabia to defend against attacks by Yemen's Houthi forces. Reacting to the development, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthis's political bureau, said Egypt and its parliament declared support for "what is called the defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, it declares war against the Republic of Yemen."
Parliamentary decision
Egypt parliament approves military assistance to Saudi Arabia
The Egyptian parliament had on Monday approved military assistance to Saudi Arabia with a two-thirds majority vote.
The official statement from the parliament authorized President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi "to take the necessary measures to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
The move could see Egypt's deeper involvement in the Yemen conflict, which has recently spread to the Gulf and Red Sea.
The Houthis have been attacking Saudi Arabia's international airport and facilities belonging to Aramco, disrupting flights and oil exports.
Escalating conflict
Houthi forces have been targeting Saudi Arabia
Egypt, however, has suggested that any military assistance would be defensive in nature.
El-Sisi had said earlier that Egyptian action would only be to protect Saudi territory and borders, not to attack Yemen.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and intelligence chief Hassan Rashad had travelled to Riyadh last Wednesday to deliver a letter from El-Sisi to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
After the visit, Abdelatty said Cairo supported exploring "every opportunity" to resolve the Yemen conflict through diplomacy.
Rising tensions
Egypt joined Saudi-led coalition in Yemen back in 2015
Egypt had joined a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen back in 2015, mainly to secure shipping routes.
It sent warships, pledged air support and deployed around 800 ground troops, but its direct combat role remained limited.
Egypt has a difficult history of military intervention in Yemen, having suffered heavy costs during its involvement in the 1960s.
It hasn't made any major foreign ground deployment since the 1991 Gulf War.