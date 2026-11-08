US senator-elect calls for end to aid to Israel, Pakistan
What's the story
Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim senator-elect in United States history, has called on Washington to reconsider its financial and military aid to countries that allegedly violate international law. He specifically mentioned Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Israel as examples. El-Sayed made these remarks after defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race. The Democratic senator-elect stressed that American taxpayer money shouldn't support nations accused of breaching international law.
Aid reevaluation
El-Sayed's international law accountability push
El-Sayed also urged the US to ensure its actions are in line with international law.
He said, "How do we make sure that we're holding ourselves accountable to international law? And it's not just about Israel."
His remarks come as President Donald Trump plans to end $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by year-end.
Aid reduction
Support for Trump's Israel military aid cut proposal
El-Sayed welcomed Trump's proposal to cut military aid to Israel, saying he agreed with the president's approach.
He also called for restrictions on American weapons sales to Israel, arguing that some of these weapons were being used in actions involving genocide and apartheid.
"I'd also like to see us stop selling weaponry that gets used to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid, to Israel," he said.
Support scrutiny
Criticism of US military support to other nations
The US currently gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military aid under a pact that runs until 2028.
However, El-Sayed's criticism goes beyond Israel and includes American military support for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan.
He argued that US taxpayer money should be spent on domestic priorities instead of foreign aid.
Aid concerns
India's objections to international aid to Pakistan
El-Sayed's comments come amid India's objections to international aid to Pakistan.
India has repeatedly expressed concerns that such funds could be used for state-sponsored terrorism or military purposes.
New Delhi believes financial assistance should not indirectly support terrorism or reward countries that do not meet their reform commitments.
IMF disbursement
Concerns over Pakistan's access to World Bank funding
India has also raised concerns over Pakistan's access to additional World Bank funding, citing terrorism financing and compliance issues with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Despite India's objections, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan.
India had abstained from voting in favor of this payment through the IMF.