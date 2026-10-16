Musk settles lawsuits over $1 million-a-day election giveaway
What's the story
Elon Musk and his political action committee, America PAC, have agreed to settle two proposed class action lawsuits. The allegations stem from the 2024 US election cycle, where Musk was accused of misleading voters in key swing states with a promise of a lottery-style daily $1 million giveaway. The plaintiffs in these cases are Arizona residents who claimed that the promises were made to get support for a petition backing the US Constitution.
Unrevealed terms
Settlement details not disclosed
The settlements, which are subject to court approval, were announced in federal court in Austin, Texas.
However, the filings did not disclose any details about the settlement terms.
The lawyers involved in the case either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for further information on this matter.
PAC support
Musk ordered to testify in June
America PAC, the political action committee founded by Musk, was created to back Donald Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign.
Despite the allegations in these lawsuits, the defendants have denied any wrongdoing.
A federal judge had previously ordered Musk to testify in these cases back in June.