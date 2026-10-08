Elon Musk suggests Mukesh Ambani blocking Starlink entry in India
World
Elon Musk is frustrated that Starlink, his satellite internet service, still isn't live in India after five years of waiting.
In a tweet, he wondered aloud if Mukesh Ambani is actually calling the shots, hinting that powerful players might be blocking Starlink to keep their telecom monopoly safe.
Indian government calls rules fair
India's government quickly shot down Musk's claims, saying its rules are "fair and non-discriminatory."
Meanwhile, big names like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are moving into satellite internet themselves.
If Starlink gets in, it could shake up who controls the country's digital future.