Emmanuel Macron joins Diwali celebrations with English and Hindi greeting
World
French President Emmanuel Macron joined in the Diwali celebrations this Sunday, sharing a heartfelt message in both English and Hindi.
He wished that the festival's light would inspire "unity, peace, and hope" for everyone.
To make his greeting extra special, he posted a festive photo with AR Rahman's instrumental Jai Ho playing in the background.
Anthony Albanese hails Diwali unity
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also marked Diwali by calling it a unifying force that bridges cultures and religions.
He gave a shout-out to the Indian community in Australia for keeping the festival's spirit of renewal and togetherness alive.