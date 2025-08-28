Minneapolis school shooting: FBI investigating it as anti-Catholic hate crime 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the shooting at a Minneapolis school as an anti-Catholic hate crime. Two children, ages eight and 10, were killed and 17 others were injured when Robin Westman, formerly Robert Westman, opened fire through the glass windows of the church at the Annunciation Catholic School—where Westman attended. The attack took place during a Mass service for students aged five to 14.

Investigation underway Shooter had no significant criminal history "The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics," FBI Director Kash Patel said. The shooter died on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Westman had no significant criminal history and legally purchased three firearms used in the attack—a rifle, shotgun and pistol. A smoke bomb was also found at the scene. The motive for this heinous act is still unknown as authorities continue to investigate all possibilities.

Identity controversy Shooter's identity sparks debate The shooter's identity has sparked a debate. Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called Westman a "deranged monster" and highlighted his transgender status in an X post. However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged against using the tragedy to "villainize our trans community." Driver's license information lists Westman as female, born June 17, 2002. A name change was approved in 2020 for Robert to Robin Westman.