'Kill Trump,' 'Nuke India': Minneapolis trans shooter wrote on guns 

The gunman who killed two children and injured at least 17 others at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, United States , posted unsettling videos of a handwritten manifesto and "Kill Donald Trump " and "Nuke India" scrawled on gun magazines. The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, formerly Robert Westman, used a rifle, shotgun, and pistol during the attack. Westman's body was later discovered in the parking lot with what officials suspect to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Video She attended the church Westman opened fire through the glass windows of the school church, where she attended, during a back-to-school Mass for children at 8:30am on Wednesday. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a press conference that Westman, 23, released a series of videos on YouTube, including a manifesto, just hours before the massacre. One of the videos showed a stash of firearms, ammo, and loaded magazines. The magazines featured the phrases "Kill Trump Now," "Israel Must Fall," and "Burn Israel."

Identity details Shooter had YouTube channel displaying weapons, ammunition At one point in the video, she held up a smaller handgun from the stash and said, "This one is for me." "In case I need it." Another video showed a letter to Westman's family, apologizing for the attack's impact on them. "I don't expect forgiveness...I do apologize for the effects my actions will have on your lives," she allegedly wrote, admitting feeling "corrupted by this world" with "thoughts that do not go away." The videos have been removed since.

Disturbing content Westman changed her name from Robert in 2020 Court documents show Westman applied to change her birth name from Robert to Robin at 17. The name change was granted in 2020. The petition stated that Westman "identifies as...female and wants her name to reflect that identification." However, Westman appeared to have backed away from that identity recently. "I don't want to dress girly all the time, but...I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting," she wrote in a notebook where the manifesto was included.

Twitter Post Video shows hundreds of rounds of ammunition “NUKE INDIA 🇮🇳 ,” “Israel must fall 🇮🇱,” & “Kill Donald Trump 🇺🇸.”, are the inscriptions on 22 year old Robin Westman's weapon & gear, he un-alive 2 kids & wounded 17 other inside a Minneapolis church in USA. pic.twitter.com/V8KE6JQb4g — 𝐊𝐔𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐈𝐒𝐖𝐀𝐒 (@Kunal_Biswas707) August 27, 2025

Report 'I want to avoid any parents' According to a yearbook that CNN obtained, she discusses in great detail why she chose to target Annunciation, where she graduated from grade school in 2017. "I am feeling good about Annunciation. It seems like a good combo of easy attack form and devastating tragedy and I want to do more research. I have concerns about finding a large enough group. I want to avoid any parents, but pre and post school drop off," she wrote in her notebook.