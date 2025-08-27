Minneapolis: Gunman opens fire during school mass; 2 children killed 

A gunman opened fire through the windows of the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, United States , on Wednesday morning, killing two children, ages nine and 10. Seventeen other people were also injured, including 14 children. Two of the children are in critical condition. The assailant, who took his own life at the scene, was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. O'Hara condemned the incident as a "deliberate act of violence against innocent children."

Official response Shooter fired dozens of rounds into church "These kids were literally praying," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference. "It was the first week of school....These are kids that should be learning with their friends,...They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence." President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he's been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting" and that "The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation."

Community reaction Suspect in his early 20s When asked about the gunman, O'Hara stated that he was in his early 20s and did not have any criminal background. "We believe he took his own life in the parking lot," he said. O'Hara added that officers were searching a vehicle believed to be the suspect's. He said that "no explosives or improvised devices" were discovered, but a "smoke bomb" that was "sort of a firework" was discovered.