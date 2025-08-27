Minneapolis: Gunman opens fire during school mass; 2 children killed
What's the story
A gunman opened fire through the windows of the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, United States, on Wednesday morning, killing two children, ages nine and 10. Seventeen other people were also injured, including 14 children. Two of the children are in critical condition. The assailant, who took his own life at the scene, was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. O'Hara condemned the incident as a "deliberate act of violence against innocent children."
Official response
Shooter fired dozens of rounds into church
"These kids were literally praying," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference. "It was the first week of school....These are kids that should be learning with their friends,...They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence." President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he's been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting" and that "The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation."
Community reaction
Suspect in his early 20s
When asked about the gunman, O'Hara stated that he was in his early 20s and did not have any criminal background. "We believe he took his own life in the parking lot," he said. O'Hara added that officers were searching a vehicle believed to be the suspect's. He said that "no explosives or improvised devices" were discovered, but a "smoke bomb" that was "sort of a firework" was discovered.
Crime trends
Shooting comes amid rise in violent crime
The school, which has around 395 students from pre-K to eighth grade, is affiliated with Annunciation Catholic Church in a residential area. The shooting comes amid a rise in violent crime in Minneapolis since the 2020 death of George Floyd. The city saw 54 homicides last year, down from 71 in 2021 but still high compared to pre-2019 levels. Minnesota's gun death rate is below the national average, and state law mandates background checks for all gun sales.