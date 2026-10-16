FDA finds problems at Chinese semaglutide and tirzepatide ingredient factories
The US Food and Drug Administration recently found some worrying problems at two Chinese factories that make ingredients for semaglutide and tirzepatide, the active ingredients in weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
Inspectors spotted bugs in the ceiling and moldy floors at Chengdu Shengnuo Biopharm Co.; Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Co. was buying active ingredients from other factories and applying its seal without reviewing testing and safety documentation.
These are the places that were operating compounding pharmacies producing semaglutide and tirzepatide for black-market versions of the drugs.
FDA may block Chinese drug imports
Because of these issues, the FDA might block these companies' products from entering the US
Things got even more troubling when inspectors saw employees at one factory trying to hide documents and toss out product samples.
This whole situation is raising big questions about how safe these drugs really are, especially since Michael Rogers, a former FDA investigator, called it "suggest a serious accident waiting to happen."
One of the companies says they will fix things, but it's definitely a reminder to keep an eye on where our medicines come from.