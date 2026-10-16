FDA finds problems at Chinese semaglutide and tirzepatide ingredient factories

The US Food and Drug Administration recently found some worrying problems at two Chinese factories that make ingredients for semaglutide and tirzepatide, the active ingredients in weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

Inspectors spotted bugs in the ceiling and moldy floors at Chengdu Shengnuo Biopharm Co.; Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Co. was buying active ingredients from other factories and applying its seal without reviewing testing and safety documentation.

These are the places that were operating compounding pharmacies producing semaglutide and tirzepatide for black-market versions of the drugs.