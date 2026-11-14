Ecuadorian fishermen sue US over military drone strike at sea
What's the story
A group of 16 Ecuadorian fishermen is suing the United States government after they survived a military drone strike in the Pacific Ocean earlier this year, The Guardian reported. The incident, which took place on March 17, targeted their fishing boat La Negra Francesca Duarte II and was part of "Operation Southern Spear," an initiative launched by the Trump administration to combat alleged "narco-terrorists" in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.
Legal claims
Fishermen were illegally targeted by unidentified US military vessel
The fishermen's lawsuit, which will be filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, claims they were illegally targeted by an unidentified US military vessel.
The attack occurred around 385 nautical miles from Manta port after a two-week fishing trip.
Two armed drones detonated on their boat, causing explosions that left two crew members with serious burns.
Post-attack experience
Fishermen captured by US military personnel, taken to detention center
After the attack, the fishermen jumped into small emergency boats but were tracked by a surveillance drone.
They were then captured by US military personnel and taken to a detention center in El Salvador, where they allege they were subjected to "kidnapping and torture."
The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial compensation for these traumatic experiences.
Advocacy response
None of the fishermen could work or support their families
Dan Kovalik, the attorney representing the fishermen, emphasized the devastating impact of this incident on their lives.
He said that due to the attack, none of them could work or support their families.
The American Civil Liberties Union has also joined calls to end what it terms a "terrifying, lawless killing campaign at sea."
Ongoing legal actions
Lawsuit adds to similar cases against Trump administration
This lawsuit adds to similar cases against the Trump administration.
In January, families of two Trinidadian fishermen killed in a US military strike had filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts.
Kovalik hopes this case will prompt Democratic lawmakers to launch hearings into these boat strikes when they take control of Congress in January.