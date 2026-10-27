Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro ordered to surrender passports after election defeat
What's the story
Far-right senator Flavio Bolsonaro has been barred from leaving Brazil and ordered to surrender his passports, just hours after he was defeated in the presidential election against leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The ruling was issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who had previously presided over the trial of Bolsonaro's father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, for a coup attempt.
Legal proceedings
Flavio being probed for links to alleged money-laundering scheme
The ruling is part of a criminal investigation into Flavio's possible involvement in a money-laundering scheme.
The senator is being probed for his links with Willer Tomaz, a lawyer linked to betting companies that police suspect were being used to launder about £680 million.
He is also under investigation in another criminal case over what happened to the £20 million he was captured on tape asking a disgraced banker accused of corruption to provide for a biopic about his father.
Public reaction
Flavio calls decision 'a clear attempt to intimidate me'
In an Instagram video, Flavio called the decision "a clear attempt to intimidate me" but said he would comply with it. He also denied any wrongdoing in connection with Tomaz.
The senator linked the court's decision to comments made by his brother Eduardo, who suggested on a podcast that Flavio should leave Brazil if he lost the election.
Personal concerns
Fears of imprisonment and his father's life in jail
An unnamed adviser has revealed that Flavio is "terrified" of possible imprisonment and fears for his father's life in jail.
He "is worried his father will die in jail, that he himself will be jailed this week and that he may have a long prison term ahead," they told the Washington Post.
The senator will leave public office when his Senate term ends early next year, losing the special jurisdiction afforded to officeholders.