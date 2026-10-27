Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro ordered to surrender passports after election defeat

The ruling is part of a criminal investigation into Flavio's possible involvement in a money-laundering scheme.

The senator is being probed for his links with Willer Tomaz, a lawyer linked to betting companies that police suspect were being used to launder about £680 million.

He is also under investigation in another criminal case over what happened to the £20 million he was captured on tape asking a disgraced banker accused of corruption to provide for a biopic about his father.