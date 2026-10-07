Former Australian bishop jailed for sexually abusing young Aboriginal men
What's the story
Former Bishop of Broome Christopher Saunders has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for sexually abusing two young Aboriginal men during his time as a Catholic cleric. The 76-year-old was convicted on one count of rape and 12 counts of indecent assault in August. He will be eligible for parole in February 2031.
Abuse details
Bishop used church funds, properties for 'shirts-off' parties
The trial revealed that Saunders groomed his victims by inviting them to "shirts-off" parties where he would ply them with alcohol, often using church funds and church-owned properties for these gatherings.
The abuse took place between 2010 and 2019. In one instance, he allegedly forced oral sex on one of them.
"I was a toy that he was using...I trusted him. I thought he wanted me to be a better person," one of the victims wrote in an impact statement.
Challenges
He disregarded dignity of his victims: Judge
Unless he is acquitted on appeal, the bishop will be the highest-ranking Catholic in Australia to have been convicted of sexual abuse over his time as a member of the clergy.
District Court Judge Martin Flynn stated that Saunders claimed to be an advocate for young Aboriginal men but instead abused his influence and exploited their vulnerabilities.
He said the bishop had "disregarded the dignity" of his victims and caused them lasting harm.
Church reaction
Church investigation into Saunders to resume
Archbishop of Perth Timothy Costelloe expressed sorrow over the betrayal of trust by a church leader. He praised the courage of victims who came forward and apologized for their suffering.
"We are sorry for the pain and suffering that was inflicted on you," he said.
The church is under pressure to strip Saunders of his remaining title and ministry powers, a decision that will be made in Rome.
Career overview
Saunders acquitted of offenses against a 3rd young man
Saunders was ordained in 1976 and became Bishop of Broome in 1996.
He oversaw 13 schools and nine parishes before stepping down in 2020 after abuse allegations surfaced.
His resignation was accepted by Pope Francis a year later.
Apart from the late Cardinal George Pell, who was jailed and later acquitted, Saunders is the most senior Catholic official in Australia to be charged with sex offenses.