Former Australian bishop jailed for sexually abusing young Aboriginal men  

The trial revealed that Saunders groomed his victims by inviting them to "shirts-off" parties where he would ply them with alcohol, often using church funds and church-owned properties for these gatherings.

The abuse took place between 2010 and 2019. In one instance, he allegedly forced oral sex on one of them.

"I was a toy that he was using...I trusted him. I thought he wanted me to be a better person," one of the victims wrote in an impact statement.