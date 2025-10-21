French police may nab Louvre robbers, but jewelry recovery unlikely
What's the story
The recent theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum in Paris has been decried by some as a national humiliation and led to a major investigation by the city's specialized police unit, BRB. The BRB, which has previously handled high-profile cases like the Kim Kardashian robbery and kidnappings of wealthy crypto executives, is now on the case. The unit has around 100 agents, with more than a dozen specializing in museum thefts.
Expert opinion
Robberies across multiple French museums
Multiple French museums, including the Louvre, have been targeted in robberies over the last two months. "If you target the Louvre, the most important museum in the world, and then get away with the French crown jewels, something was wrong with security," said Art investigator Arthur Brand, calling it "one of the biggest manhunts in French history." Christopher Marinello of Art Recovery International said such heists are on the rise across Europe and beyond.
Recovery efforts
Stolen jewels could end up in diamond centers
Corinne Chartrelle, a former member of the French Police's Central Office for the Fight against Trafficking in Cultural Property, said that stolen jewels could end up in diamond centers like Antwerp. The diamonds could be cut into smaller pieces or melted down to hide their origins. Marinello stressed that once jewelry is altered, recovery becomes nearly impossible.
Budget issues
Cultural authorities looking to better secure museums
Cultural authorities across Europe are now looking at how to better secure museums amid tight public finances. Kimmo Leva, Director General of Finland's National Gallery, said financial realities make it hard to invest in security measures. Brand suggested that slowing down thefts by making windows thicker or adding more doors could give police more time to respond.