French police may nab Louvre robbers, but jewelry recovery unlikely 

The recent theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum in Paris has been decried by some as a national humiliation and led to a major investigation by the city's specialized police unit, BRB. The BRB, which has previously handled high-profile cases like the Kim Kardashian robbery and kidnappings of wealthy crypto executives, is now on the case. The unit has around 100 agents, with more than a dozen specializing in museum thefts.

Expert opinion Robberies across multiple French museums Multiple French museums, including the Louvre, have been targeted in robberies over the last two months. "If you target the Louvre, the most important museum in the world, and then get away with the French crown jewels, something was wrong with security," said Art investigator Arthur Brand, calling it "one of the biggest manhunts in French history." Christopher Marinello of Art Recovery International said such heists are on the rise across Europe and beyond.

Recovery efforts Stolen jewels could end up in diamond centers Corinne Chartrelle, a former member of the French Police's Central Office for the Fight against Trafficking in Cultural Property, said that stolen jewels could end up in diamond centers like Antwerp. The diamonds could be cut into smaller pieces or melted down to hide their origins. Marinello stressed that once jewelry is altered, recovery becomes nearly impossible.