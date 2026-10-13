Massive cyberattack on French supermarkets causes food losses and fires

The cyberattack has impacted several major French supermarket chains, including Intermarche, Cooperative U, Carrefour, and E.Leclerc.

Reports suggest that the hackers remotely activated the defrost functions of these stores' refrigeration systems or raised temperatures to as high as 50 degree Celsius for hours.

This caused a massive loss of perishable food items such as meat, fish, dairy products, produce, and ice cream.