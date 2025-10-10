Gaza ceasefire begins as Israeli military completes partial withdrawal
What's the story
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed a withdrawal to agreed-upon deployment lines in the Gaza Strip, marking the start of a ceasefire. The move was part of a US-brokered deal under which Hamas must release hostages within 72 hours. The deadline for this is noon on Monday. The IDF's withdrawal was conducted under the cover of artillery shelling and airstrikes in some areas, according to the Times of Israel.
Territory control
IDF still controls over half of Gaza
Despite the withdrawal, the IDF still controls over half or 53% of the Gaza Strip, including a buffer zone along the entire border. This area includes strategic locations such as the Philadelphia Corridor and parts of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Both the IDF and Hamas's Civil Defense agency have warned residents to stay away from areas where Israeli forces are stationed due to safety concerns.
Twitter Post
Ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12:00
The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2025
Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.
IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will…
Agreement details
Ceasefire agreement reached after intense negotiations
The ceasefire agreement was announced early Thursday and ratified later that evening. It stipulates the release of around 20 living hostages and at least 26 deceased ones within 72 hours after the IDF's withdrawal. Israel will also free 250 Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and another 1,700 Gazans detained since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack.
Public response
Gazans react to end of violence
The ceasefire announcement has evoked mixed emotions among Gazans. While some celebrate the end of violence, others mourn the losses suffered during the conflict. "Honestly, when I heard the news....Tears of joy flowed. Two years of bombing, terror, destruction, loss, humiliation, and the constant feeling that we could die at any moment," displaced Palestinian Samer Joudeh told AFP. However, Mohammad Al-Farra voiced concerns about rebuilding lives after losing loved ones and homes. "I am happy and unhappy," he said.
Casualty figures
War's toll on human lives
The conflict has claimed over 67,000 lives in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. However, these figures are unverifiable and don't distinguish between civilians and fighters. Israel claims to have killed over 22,000 combatants in battle till August and another 1,600 terrorists during the October 7 attack. The war started when Hamas-led terrorists attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.