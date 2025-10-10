Gaza ceasefire begins as Israeli military completes partial withdrawal 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed a withdrawal to agreed-upon deployment lines in the Gaza Strip, marking the start of a ceasefire. The move was part of a US-brokered deal under which Hamas must release hostages within 72 hours. The deadline for this is noon on Monday. The IDF's withdrawal was conducted under the cover of artillery shelling and airstrikes in some areas, according to the Times of Israel.

Territory control IDF still controls over half of Gaza Despite the withdrawal, the IDF still controls over half or 53% of the Gaza Strip, including a buffer zone along the entire border. This area includes strategic locations such as the Philadelphia Corridor and parts of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Both the IDF and Hamas's Civil Defense agency have warned residents to stay away from areas where Israeli forces are stationed due to safety concerns.

Twitter Post Ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12:00 The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00



Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.



IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2025

Agreement details Ceasefire agreement reached after intense negotiations The ceasefire agreement was announced early Thursday and ratified later that evening. It stipulates the release of around 20 living hostages and at least 26 deceased ones within 72 hours after the IDF's withdrawal. Israel will also free 250 Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and another 1,700 Gazans detained since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack.

Public response Gazans react to end of violence The ceasefire announcement has evoked mixed emotions among Gazans. While some celebrate the end of violence, others mourn the losses suffered during the conflict. "Honestly, when I heard the news....Tears of joy flowed. Two years of bombing, terror, destruction, loss, humiliation, and the constant feeling that we could die at any moment," displaced Palestinian Samer Joudeh told AFP. However, Mohammad Al-Farra voiced concerns about rebuilding lives after losing loved ones and homes. "I am happy and unhappy," he said.