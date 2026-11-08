Giza train collision in Al-Ayyat injures 64 people on Sunday
World
A train accident in Egypt's Giza governorate on Sunday left 64 people injured when a train traveling between Giza and Fayoum collided with the rear of another train traveling from Cairo to Aswan and one derailed in the Al-Ayyat district.
Emergency teams rushed to the scene, working quickly to clear the tracks and get things moving again.
Injured taken to nearby hospitals
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while railway officials are trying to restore normal service.
This is not the first time: there was a similar train collision in this area last September.