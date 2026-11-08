Global leaders Emmanuel Macron and Anthony Albanese send Diwali wishes
World
Diwali got a global spotlight this year, with leaders from around the world sending warm wishes.
French President Emmanuel Macron posted, "Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!"
while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted how the festival brings people together through compassion and understanding.
US marks Diwali at White House
From the U.A.E. to Sri Lanka, Pakistan to Israel, and Seychelles, leaders shared messages about health, prosperity, and overcoming darkness with love.
Malaysia's Prime Minister talked about unity in diversity.
The US marked Diwali at the White House with US President Donald Trump celebrating its spirit of goodwill.