During a nearly hour-long speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump slammed the United Nations for its failure to maintain peace and accused it of promoting illegal migration. He accused the global body of supporting an "assault" on Western countries, which he said were "going to hell." "What is the purpose of the United Nations?" he asked, adding that it only produces "really strongly worded letters."

UN critique Trump questions UN's effectiveness He also called for an end to what he termed as the "failed experiment of open borders" and dismissed UN predictions on climate change as wrong. He called climated change the "greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world." "The entire globalist concept, asking successful industrialised nations to inflict main on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected completely and totally," he told the audience. The speech was met with gasps from the assembly floor.

Conflict stance Trump's stance on Gaza, Ukraine wars Trump also spoke about the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine. He called for a ceasefire in Gaza but criticized countries recognizing a Palestinian state as a reward for Hamas. On Ukraine, he said Kyiv could win back all of its original territory with Europe's support, marking a shift from his previous stance that peace would require territorial concessions.

Migration Europe in serious trouble: Trump Trump also criticized UN help for asylum seekers, claiming that the organization was "funding an assault on Western countries" by providing financial assistance. He singled out Europe, claiming it is in "serious trouble" over migration. He also stated that after he took office, "We've implemented the largest tax cuts in American history and the largest regulation cuts in American history, making this once again the best country on earth to do business."