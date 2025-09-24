'Going to hell': Trump slams UN over migration at UNGA
What's the story
During a nearly hour-long speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump slammed the United Nations for its failure to maintain peace and accused it of promoting illegal migration. He accused the global body of supporting an "assault" on Western countries, which he said were "going to hell." "What is the purpose of the United Nations?" he asked, adding that it only produces "really strongly worded letters."
UN critique
Trump questions UN's effectiveness
He also called for an end to what he termed as the "failed experiment of open borders" and dismissed UN predictions on climate change as wrong. He called climated change the "greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world." "The entire globalist concept, asking successful industrialised nations to inflict main on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected completely and totally," he told the audience. The speech was met with gasps from the assembly floor.
Conflict stance
Trump's stance on Gaza, Ukraine wars
Trump also spoke about the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine. He called for a ceasefire in Gaza but criticized countries recognizing a Palestinian state as a reward for Hamas. On Ukraine, he said Kyiv could win back all of its original territory with Europe's support, marking a shift from his previous stance that peace would require territorial concessions.
Migration
Europe in serious trouble: Trump
Trump also criticized UN help for asylum seekers, claiming that the organization was "funding an assault on Western countries" by providing financial assistance. He singled out Europe, claiming it is in "serious trouble" over migration. He also stated that after he took office, "We've implemented the largest tax cuts in American history and the largest regulation cuts in American history, making this once again the best country on earth to do business."
Post-speech meeting
Meeting with UN chief
After his address, Trump met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He said the US was "behind the UN 100%" even though he "may disagree with it sometimes." Guterres, in response, told Trump he believed there were "many areas where we can cooperate...and I would think that the most important is peace." Trump is scheduled to meet with officials from numerous Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, Saudi, and Egypt, before hosting a banquet for over 100 world leaders on Tuesday.