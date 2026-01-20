'Great Stupidity': Trump blasts UK's Chagos deal amid Greenland push

United States President Donald Trump has linked Britain's decision to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius with his plans to acquire Greenland. The Chagos Islands, which include Diego Garcia, host a key US military base. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump slammed the UK for this "act of total weakness," adding that China and Russia would have noticed it too.

Political backlash Trump's comments spark controversy in UK Trump's comments have sparked a political firestorm in the United Kingdom. Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel echoed Trump's sentiments, calling the deal a "bad deal for Britain and bad for our national security." Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, formerly The Brexit Party, also welcomed Trump's remarks. The UK had signed a £3.4 billion ($4.58 billion) agreement to cede control over the Chagos Islands, but leased Diego Garcia for 99 years to maintain a joint military base with the US.

Legislative resistance Deal with Mauritius faces opposition in House of Lords The deal has faced stiff resistance in the House of Lords. Critics argue it could give China leverage due to its close ties with Mauritius. However, Downing Street has defended the agreement as a "legal necessity," backed by allies including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In 2021, a UN court ruled that the UK didn't have rightful sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago.

Advertisement