Gulf countries extend visa, waive overstay fines amid Iran conflict 

The ongoing conflict between the United States , Iran, and Israel has led to widespread travel disruptions in the Middle East. Passengers are facing flight cancelations, delays, and rerouting due to regional airspace closures. In response to these unprecedented disruptions, authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Qatar have announced special visa measures for stranded travelers. The measures aim to prevent visitors from overstaying their visas during this period of uncertainty.

UAE measures UAE The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has waived overstay fines for travelers who incurred fines on or after February 28 because they were unable to leave. This applies to visitors on tourist/visit visas, holders of exit permits, and residents with canceled residency permits. The authority has also issued more than 15,000 entry visas to stranded visitors. Special teams at airports are assisting affected travelers with accommodation and transport support.

Kuwait measures Kuwait Kuwait has announced automatic one-month extensions for all visit and entry visas from February 28. The process is fully digital and no office visits are required. All related fines and fees have been waived. Residents outside Kuwait who exceeded their permitted absence will receive a three-month absence permit automatically. Further extensions may be offered depending on the situation in the region.

