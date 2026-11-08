Hakeem Jeffries leads House effort to repeal Trump tariffs
As the next Congress is sworn in, Democrats are moving to take down Trump's tariffs, one of his signature trade moves.
Hakeem Jeffries is pushing the House effort, and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed is calling for immediate action to put trade decisions back in Congress's hands and help ease costs for everyday Americans.
Rep. Jamie Raskin is also laying the groundwork to launch tariff-related investigations into how some companies may have gotten special tariff exemptions.
Draft laws, lawsuits challenge Canada tariffs
Democrats are drafting new laws and considering lawsuits to challenge these tariffs, especially those targeting Canada.
They're hoping to overturn old rules and get refunds for unfair charges, but it won't be easy: they don't have enough Senate votes to block a filibuster or override a Trump veto.
As Sen. Ron Wyden puts it, repealing the tariffs is key if they want to relieve economic pressure on people, but changing these policies will be an uphill battle.