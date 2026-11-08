Hakeem Jeffries leads House effort to repeal Trump tariffs

As the next Congress is sworn in, Democrats are moving to take down Trump's tariffs, one of his signature trade moves.

Hakeem Jeffries is pushing the House effort, and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed is calling for immediate action to put trade decisions back in Congress's hands and help ease costs for everyday Americans.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is also laying the groundwork to launch tariff-related investigations into how some companies may have gotten special tariff exemptions.