These are the world's most powerful passports for 2026

The Henley Passport Index has released its latest rankings for the world's most powerful passports in 2026. Singapore retains its top position, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea share the second spot with 188 destinations each. The index, which ranks passports based on the number of countries and territories their holders can enter without a visa, is published by Henley & Partners using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

European dominance European countries dominate 3rd and 4th spots Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland share the third spot with visa-free access to 186 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway occupy the fourth position with access to 185 destinations. The fifth place is jointly held by Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which have access to 184 destinations.

UAE's progress UAE's remarkable rise in passport power The United Arab Emirates has made a remarkable rise on the Henley Passport Index, climbing 57 places since 2006. The country has added 149 visa-free destinations during this period, thanks to its diplomatic engagement and visa liberalization efforts. Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, and Poland are tied at sixth place with access to 183 destinations. Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom occupy seventh place with access to 182 destinations.

US decline US passport power declines, Malaysia and Canada rank lower The United States has dropped to the 10th spot on the Henley Passport Index with access to 179 destinations. This marks a decline of six places in two decades. The UK has also seen a steep year-on-year decline, losing eight destinations in visa-free access. Malaysia ranks ninth with access to 180 destinations, while Canada, Iceland, and Lithuania are at eighth place with access to 181 destinations each.

