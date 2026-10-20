Houthi attack in Taiz kills 2 teenage girls, U.N. warns

Just before this, a Houthi missile strike on a Yemeni military camp killed 73 people, marking a sharp rise in violence since airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport in July shattered the 2022 ceasefire deal.

The U.N. is urging for urgent aid access and asking all sides to stop using heavy weapons near civilians.

Meanwhile, the UK is expanding support to include defensive air patrols by Royal Air Force jets and Egypt is boosting air defenses to help Saudi Arabia deal with rising attacks, showing how this local crisis is drawing in more countries.