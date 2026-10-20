Houthi attack in Taiz kills 2 teenage girls, U.N. warns
A Houthi rebel attack hit a neighborhood in Taiz, Yemen, leaving two teenage girls dead and several others injured.
The U.N. is warning that the ongoing siege is putting everyday people in real danger, with prices soaring and basic supplies running out.
Right now, Taiz is cut off from much-needed resources as the crisis deepens.
Houthi strike kills 73 in Yemen
Just before this, a Houthi missile strike on a Yemeni military camp killed 73 people, marking a sharp rise in violence since airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport in July shattered the 2022 ceasefire deal.
The U.N. is urging for urgent aid access and asking all sides to stop using heavy weapons near civilians.
Meanwhile, the UK is expanding support to include defensive air patrols by Royal Air Force jets and Egypt is boosting air defenses to help Saudi Arabia deal with rising attacks, showing how this local crisis is drawing in more countries.