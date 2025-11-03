'Luckiest man alive, but....': Air India crash sole survivor 

Viswashkumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the tragic Air India crash that killed 241 people on board, has described his escape to the BBC as a "miracle." The incident took place in June when a Boeing 787 flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad , India. Ramesh lost his younger brother Ajay in the accident and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Emotional toll Crash left Ramesh physically injured Ramesh said he has been unable to communicate with his wife and four-year-old son since returning home to Leicester. He described the impact of the crash on his family life, saying, "Now I'm alone. I just sit in my room alone, not talking with my wife...son." "I can't talk about much....I'm suffering mentally. Every day is painful for the whole family," he said. The crash also left him physically injured with pain in his leg, shoulder, knee, and back.

Hospital 'They're in crisis, mentally, physically, financially' "When I walk, not walk properly, slowly, slowly, my wife help," he said. Ramesh was diagnosed with PTSD while being treated in a hospital in India, but he has received no medical care since returning home, according to his advisers. "They're in crisis, mentally, physically, financially," local community leader Sanjiv Patel said. "Whoever's responsible at the highest level should be on the ground meeting the victims of this tragic event, and understanding their needs and to be heard," he added.

Compensation dispute Air India offers interim compensation to Ramesh Air India has offered Ramesh interim compensation of £21,500, which he accepted. However, his advisers claim this amount is insufficient to meet his immediate needs. Spokesperson for the family Radd Seiger said they had invited Air India three times, but all were either "ignored or turned down." "It's appalling that we are having to sit here today and putting him [Viswashkumar] through this," he said.