IAEA: Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant on diesel generators after Ferosplavna disconnect
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, now under Russian control, had to switch to backup generators after losing its main electricity supply this week.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says the Ferosplavna power line disconnected, so the plant is using diesel-powered generators for cooling.
These emergency generators can keep things safe for about two weeks.
Power cuts persist at Zaporizhzhia plant
The IAEA also pointed out that another key power line has been down since late October, making things even trickier.
Power cuts have been a regular headache since August, and a ceasefire was arranged in September just to allow repairs.
Despite all this, the plant's Russian-installed management say radiation levels are normal and strict safety rules are still in place at Europe's largest nuclear facility.