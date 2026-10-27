UNSC reforms: India reiterates call for expanding veto power
What's the story
India has reiterated its call for comprehensive reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The country wants to expand the veto power to all UNSC member states. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasized that limiting veto power is linked with issues like membership categories and regional representation, size, and working methods. "We need to move forward on all five clusters together," he said.
Veto responsibility
Veto responsibility, not political tool: Indian diplomat
Harish also said that the veto is a huge responsibility that needs to be exercised with restraint. He added that it should not be an instrument of "narrow political expediency."
The Indian diplomat also called for an early start of text-based negotiations on UNSC reforms with clear timelines and milestones.
He stressed that reforms must address all key aspects of the Council's functioning simultaneously.
Historical context
Harish cited historical veto data
Harish highlighted the historical use of veto power, which has been exercised 331 times on around 200 resolutions.
He noted that two of the five permanent members had not exercised a veto for more than three and a half decades.
Most vetoes or threats have come from three permanent members.
The Indian envoy also referred to the Veto Initiative of 2022, which requires a debate in the United Nations General Assembly whenever a veto is cast.
De facto veto
What is 'effective or de facto veto'?
Harish also highlighted an "effective or de facto veto" that influences decisions in the UNSC without formal votes. This allows individual members to block proposals through consensus-based processes.
He reiterated that India's position on this issue aligns with the Common African Position on Security Council reform.
Harish warned against creating a new category of permanent members with different veto powers, saying it would complicate discussions and entrench inequity.