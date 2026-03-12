Indian killed in Iran's attack on US-owned oil tanker
What's the story
An Indian national was reportedly killed in an attack by Iran on a United States-owned oil tanker, Safesea Vishnu, near Iraq. The incident took place off the Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq's territorial waters. The tanker was attacked by an Iranian "suicide" boat, sources told PTI. While the identity of the deceased Indian national is being withheld, all other 27 crew members were rescued and taken to Basra.
Safety concerns
Safesea urges Indian government to take action
Sources close to Safesea expressed devastation over the loss of their crew member. They also urged the Indian government to take immediate action to ensure safety on ships in West Asia amid rising tensions. The sources stressed that Indians make up more than 15% of global seafarers and could be "collateral damage" in such attacks by Iran.
Tanker specifications
Details of Safesea Vishnu
According to information on the website Vessel Finder, the Safesea Vishnu is a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker, measuring 228.6m in length and 32.57m in width. Built in 2007, it has a gross tonnage of 42,010 and a deadweight tonnage of 73,976. On the same day the Safesea was attacked, a Thai-registered cargo ship, the Mayruree Naree, was also attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was bound for Kandla in India.