Russian drone attack destroys Indian pharmaceutical company's Ukraine plant: Report
What's the story
A pharmaceutical plant owned by India's Kusum Group was destroyed in a Russian drone attack in Sumy, Ukraine, NDTV reported. The attack killed one person and injured several others, with the casualty count likely to rise. The plant's main structure has been largely damaged, and the extent of injuries is still being assessed.
Company background
Who is Rajeev Gupta-led Kusum Group?
The Kusum Group, which started in 1994 as a distributor of Indian medicines to Ukraine, is now headed by Rajeev Gupta.
The company had stopped distributing other companies' products in 2002 and started marketing its own brands.
It entered manufacturing with plants in India in 2007 and in Ukraine's Sumy in 2009.
The Sumy plant has been operational through the Russia-Ukraine war but is now severely damaged, with losses estimated at least ₹400 crore.
Business expansion
Impact on company's operations yet to be seen
The Kusum Group manufactures over 50 mostly generic products and sells them in more than nine countries, including Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines.
The company identifies itself as a Ukrainian firm with Indian roots.
Despite the recent attack on its Sumy plant, it is yet to be seen how this will affect its operations in other countries.