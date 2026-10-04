Russian drone attack destroys Indian pharmaceutical company's Ukraine plant: Report

The Kusum Group, which started in 1994 as a distributor of Indian medicines to Ukraine, is now headed by Rajeev Gupta.

The company had stopped distributing other companies' products in 2002 and started marketing its own brands.

It entered manufacturing with plants in India in 2007 and in Ukraine's Sumy in 2009.

The Sumy plant has been operational through the Russia-Ukraine war but is now severely damaged, with losses estimated at least ₹400 crore.