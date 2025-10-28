Indian man stabs 2 teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight: Report

An Indian national, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, has been charged in the United States for allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork aboard a Lufthansa flight. The incident occurred on a Chicago to Frankfurt flight and led to an emergency landing in Boston, where the accused was taken into custody. According to court documents, Usiripalli allegedly attacked both 17-year-old boys after meal service.

Attack specifics One victim was asleep when he was attacked One victim was reportedly asleep in a middle seat when he woke up to find Usiripalli standing over him. He was then stabbed in the left clavicle area with a metal fork. The second victim, seated to the first's right, was stabbed in the back of his head and suffered a laceration.

Escalating aggression Usiripalli allegedly slapped a female passenger After the attacks, Usiripalli allegedly made a gun gesture with his hand and pretended to pull the trigger. He also slapped a female passenger and tried to slap a crew member. The flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was arrested. While authorities have not publicly released a specific motive, federal prosecutors stated the incident appears to be unprovoked.