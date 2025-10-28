Indian man stabs 2 teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight: Report
What's the story
An Indian national, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, has been charged in the United States for allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork aboard a Lufthansa flight. The incident occurred on a Chicago to Frankfurt flight and led to an emergency landing in Boston, where the accused was taken into custody. According to court documents, Usiripalli allegedly attacked both 17-year-old boys after meal service.
Attack specifics
One victim was asleep when he was attacked
One victim was reportedly asleep in a middle seat when he woke up to find Usiripalli standing over him. He was then stabbed in the left clavicle area with a metal fork. The second victim, seated to the first's right, was stabbed in the back of his head and suffered a laceration.
Escalating aggression
Usiripalli allegedly slapped a female passenger
After the attacks, Usiripalli allegedly made a gun gesture with his hand and pretended to pull the trigger. He also slapped a female passenger and tried to slap a crew member. The flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was arrested. While authorities have not publicly released a specific motive, federal prosecutors stated the incident appears to be unprovoked.
Legal proceedings
Usiripalli charged with assault
Usiripalli has been charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed that Usiripalli currently does not have lawful status in the country and was admitted on a student visa.