Iran commanders prepare for further war
What's the story
Iran is reportedly preparing for another round of conflict with the United States, issuing public threats to deter President Donald Trump from escalating hostilities. Iranian military commanders have, over the past month, claimed to have stockpiled new weapons, ready to target beyond the region if the US resumes its offensive. They have floated options that include cutting undersea internet cables, hitting AI data centers, and attacking regional oil and gas facilities.
Escalation fears
Iran may target undersea internet cables, AI data centers
Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said last month that "we have new targets that have not yet been attacked," adding, "The world will be amazed."
Since the war started in February, both sides have claimed victory, with Tehran pointing to its survival and Washington to the damage inflicted on the regime.
Reports suggest the US military is considering using the "mother of all bombs" on Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if hostilities resume.
Residents
'Waiting for bombing to start again anytime'
This stalemate has left everyone uncertain about the endgame, but most ordinary Iranians are certain the war would resume.
"Every single day and....night, we're waiting for the bombing to start again...I've charged all my power banks, stocked up on water, and got everything ready, because the attacks could start again at any moment," a 70-year-old Tehran resident told CNN.
"It's all anyone can talk about...you just have it in the back of your head, is tonight the night?....tomorrow?" another asked.
Strategic moves
Iran's ballistic missile launch signals offensive military doctrine
Iran has indicated that it will not wait to be attacked and may even carry out preemptive strikes as part of a new, more aggressive military strategy.
It conducted military exercises, including launching 30 ballistic missiles in one go last week.
Farzin Nadimi of The Washington Institute said if Iran decided to target Europe, US forces in England or Ramstein, Germany, might be at risk.
The US has moved all its long-range bombers from the UK amid unspecified threat.
Retaliation readiness
UAE braces for potential conflict
Iran has threatened to target US assets in the region, including those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), if attacked again.
"If another war breaks out, numerous undersea cables, data centers, AI facilities and other infrastructure across the region could be destroyed," Supreme National Security Council head Mohsen Rezaei warned last week.
The UAE said it is better prepared for a potential conflict, with officials saying they are "ready to deal with any threat...better than we were on February 28."