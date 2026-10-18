Iran still interested in reopening Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has reiterated that the country's offer to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains on the table. The proposal was first made in mid-September after a temporary ceasefire broke down. However, negotiations have been stalled as Washington has not addressed all seven conditions put forth by Tehran for reopening this vital waterway.
Preconditions
Araqchi says strait can be reopened in 6 days
The conditions laid out by Tehran include lifting the US blockade on its ports, removing sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and halting hostilities across all regional fronts.
Araqchi said if Washington accepts these conditions, the strait could be reopened within six days with talks resuming the next day.
The proposal was relayed through Qatar and aims to resume shipping by day six with direct talks starting on day seven if accepted by Washington.
Nuclear dispute
US insists on addressing Iran's nuclear program first
A major sticking point in the negotiations has been Washington's insistence on addressing Iran's nuclear program right away.
US Vice President JD Vance earlier said Tehran must make a "meaningful" reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity to meet US demands and end the eight-month-long war.
However, Tehran insists that talks should first focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which used to carry about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade before the conflict began.