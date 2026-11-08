Iran sends nuclear proposal to United States through Qatar mediator
Iran just passed a nuclear proposal to the US but instead of sending it directly, it chose Qatar as the go-between.
This move comes after Iran pressed for seven demands tied to a possible ceasefire back in September 2026, showing how tense things still are between Washington and Tehran.
Qatar resumes mediation, Prime Minister confirms
Qatar had briefly stepped back from mediating because of earlier Iranian attacks, but now it is back in action.
Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani confirmed that Doha is working hard to keep things from escalating further.
With its renewed involvement, Qatar is proving itself as an important diplomatic player in the region, especially since it has already helped mediate other big conflicts like Israel and Hamas.