Youngest victim of Iran-Israel conflict is a 4-month-old girl

The Iranian government has claimed that the youngest victim of the ongoing conflict in West Asia is a four-month-old girl. The girl was injured in recent attacks, the government said. The youngest child to die in the conflict was an eight-month-old girl, it added. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Iranian Embassy in India shared details from a government spokesperson about casualties during the first 10 days of this war.

Casualty details 'Youngest martyr was an 8-month-old girl' The post read, "THE FIRST 10 DAYS OF THE WAR," adding "260 MARTYRS, WOMEN AND CHILDREN." The spokesperson said that during these attacks, 206 women and children were killed. The statement further added, "The youngest martyr was an 8-month-old girl. The youngest injured was a 4-month-old girl."

Health ministry report Over 1,200 people killed in Iran Iran's health ministry has reported that more than 1,200 people have been killed in the conflict so far. This includes around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12. Over 10,000 civilians have also been injured in these attacks. Bloomberg, citing a finance ministry official, said Israel plans to increase its defense budget by about 40 billion shekels (US$13 billion) to fund the Iran conflict.

