Islamabad police storm press club, assault journalists amid PoK protests 

The Islamabad police on Thursday stormed the National Press Club, allegedly assaulting journalists and protesters. The incident occurred during a peaceful protest by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) at the press club. Videos broadcast on Pakistani stations and extensively shared on social media showed baton-wielding policeman dragging journalists, shattering cameras, and beating staff inside the NPC cafeteria.

Public reaction How home of journalists becomes unsafe: Journalist The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the police action and demanded an immediate inquiry. Prominent journalist Zahid Gishkori slammed the authorities for the attack on journalists. He asked how a safe space for media turned into a target. "Police's brutal attack on Islamabad Press Club raises serious questions how home of journalists becomes unsafe for those who have otherwise no place to protest or at least raise their voice," he wrote.

Twitter Post Video shows police beating journalists #BREAKING: Pakistani Police have forcibly entered the Islamabad Press Club to attack Journalists and PoK civilian protestors. Pakistani security forces have been infamous for attacking, kidnapping and killing journalists and activists. Pal deep state facing embarrassment in PoK. pic.twitter.com/JQedgB4eUv — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 2, 2025

Rising tensions Unrest in PoJK enters 5th day The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has entered its fifth day, with violent clashes leaving at least 12 dead and over 150 injured. The protests began on September 29 over a charter of 38 demands, including the abolition of 12 assembly seats in POK reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan, subsidized wheat flour, reduced electricity tariffs, and the ending of perks for political elites. The unrest has spread to Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, and Kotli.