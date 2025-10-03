Taliban foreign minister to visit India after UN travel exemption 

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the "foreign minister" of the Taliban administration in Afghanistan , is set to visit India next week. The visit is expected to focus on developmental assistance to Afghanistan, according to the Hindu. The country has been facing shortages of essential medicines and agricultural products since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, 2021.

Diplomatic breakthrough UN sanctions delayed the visit The visit has been in the works for some time but was delayed due to international sanctions on Muttaqi and other Taliban leaders. However, a "temporary exemption" issued by the United Nations Security Council's sanctions committee has now cleared the way. The UNSC confirmed that Muttaqi has been granted exemption from international travel restrictions, allowing him to visit India between October 9 and 16. The Hindu sources said that Muttaqi is expected to arrive in New Delhi on October 10.

Diplomatic sensitivity India has not recognized Taliban regime Notably, India has not granted de jure (by right) recognition to the Taliban regime in Kabul. However, Muttaqi has met several Indian officials over the years. In January, he met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai to discuss expanding cooperation through Iran's Chabahar port. This visit will be closely watched as it comes after Muttaqi hosted China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan's Ishaq Dar for a trilateral dialogue on August 20.

Ongoing support India evacuated people from Afghanistan after the takeover After the Taliban takeover, India evacuated around 669 people from Afghanistan under Operation Devi Shakti. The evacuees included members of minority Sikh and Hindu communities and political activists. Since then, India has been sending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including medicines for women and children. The MEA also sent a technical team to Kabul in June 2022 to coordinate humanitarian efforts.