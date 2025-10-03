Trump mixes up Albania, Armenia; European leaders overheard mocking him

United States President Donald Trump 's repeated geographical blunders were the butt of jokes at a European summit this week. At the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was overheard teasing French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, referencing a blunder by Trump. "You should make an apology...to us because you didn't congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan," he said, leaving Aliyev in stitches.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Albanian PM Edi Rama mocked Trump for repeatedly claiming he ended a war between Albania and Azerbaijan, confusing his country with Armenia



Rama to French President Macron: “You should congratulate Ilham Aliyev and me. Trump has ended the conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan” pic.twitter.com/6eNzDSj7RC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 2, 2025

Misidentification Trump's frequent mix-up of 'Albania' and 'Armenia' Rama's joke was a clear reference to Trump's frequent mix-up of "Albania" with "Armenia." The US President has often claimed credit for brokering peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, confusing the two countries. On Fox News last month, he bragged about solving an unsolvable war between "Azerbaijan and Albania," insisting he had both prime ministers and presidents in his office.

Ongoing confusion Another geographical blunder by Trump The US president also made the same geographical blunder while addressing a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He said, "We settled Aber-baijan and Albania," again mixing up countries. In reality, the peace deal Trump was referring to was between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The leaders of both nations signed a US-brokered peace agreement at the White House in August, ending decades of conflict.