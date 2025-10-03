Trump mixes up Albania, Armenia; European leaders overheard mocking him
United States President Donald Trump's repeated geographical blunders were the butt of jokes at a European summit this week. At the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was overheard teasing French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, referencing a blunder by Trump. "You should make an apology...to us because you didn't congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan," he said, leaving Aliyev in stitches.
Albanian PM Edi Rama mocked Trump for repeatedly claiming he ended a war between Albania and Azerbaijan, confusing his country with Armenia— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 2, 2025
Rama to French President Macron: “You should congratulate Ilham Aliyev and me. Trump has ended the conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan” pic.twitter.com/6eNzDSj7RC
Trump's frequent mix-up of 'Albania' and 'Armenia'
Rama's joke was a clear reference to Trump's frequent mix-up of "Albania" with "Armenia." The US President has often claimed credit for brokering peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, confusing the two countries. On Fox News last month, he bragged about solving an unsolvable war between "Azerbaijan and Albania," insisting he had both prime ministers and presidents in his office.
Another geographical blunder by Trump
The US president also made the same geographical blunder while addressing a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He said, "We settled Aber-baijan and Albania," again mixing up countries. In reality, the peace deal Trump was referring to was between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The leaders of both nations signed a US-brokered peace agreement at the White House in August, ending decades of conflict.
Trump's geographical blunders
Trump's geographical blunders weren't limited to international relations. During his 2023 campaign trail, he called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "the leader of Turkey" and incorrectly said Hungary shared a border with Russia. Before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, Trump said, "We're going to Russia. It's going to be a big deal." However, the summit was held in Alaska instead of Moscow.