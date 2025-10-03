Canada theater cancels Indian film screenings after shooting, arson attack 

A cinema hall in Ontario, Canada , has canceled screenings of Indian films after two violent incidents in a week. The Film.ca Cinemas in Oakville was first targeted on September 25 when two suspects used flammable liquid to set fire to the theater's entrance doors. The fire was contained but caused moderate damage.

Attack footage First incident involved arson attempt CCTV footage shared by Film.ca showed a gray SUV arriving at the theater around 2:00am. A hooded figure was seen scouting the entrance before leaving. The same vehicle returned twice, and at 5:15am a white SUV entered. Two people exited this vehicle with red jerrycans, igniting a fire at the theater's entrance.

Shooting incident Second incident was a shooting A week later, on October 2, a lone gunman fired several shots through the theater's entrance doors at 1:50am. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in all-black clothing and a black face mask. Halton Police are investigating both incidents as targeted attacks and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

CEO statement Other theaters have also stopped screening Indian films Film.ca's CEO Jeff Knoll initially said the attacks were linked to theaters showing South Asian films, later confirming that screenings of "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1" and "They Call Him OG" would be canceled. The theater's statement read, "Evidence seems to show that the participation in the exhibition of South Asian films has led to these incidents."