'Purely economic calculation': Putin defends India's purchase of Russian oil  

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States for trying to pressure India into stopping its trade of Russian crude oil. He said that New Delhi would never allow itself to be humiliated. Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "balanced and wise leader," highlighting the "special" relationship between Moscow and New Delhi.

Economic implications Putin warns of losses in case of Russian oil import Putin explained that India's import of Russian crude oil is "purely an economic calculation." He said if India stops importing Russian energy supplies, it would incur losses estimated at around $9-10 billion. "But if it doesn't refuse, sanctions will be imposed, and the loss will be the same. So why refuse if it also carries domestic political costs?" Putin asked.

Sovereignty and tariffs Putin hits back at Biden's remarks on India-China Putin said the losses India faces due to punitive US tariffs would be balanced by crude imports from Russia. He added that this would also enhance India's prestige as a sovereign nation. "Of course, the people of a country like India, believe me, will closely monitor the decisions made by the political leadership and will never allow any humiliation in front of anyone. And then, I know Prime Minister Modi; he himself would never take any steps of this kind."

Bilateral relations Russia to buy more agricultural products, medicines from India Putin highlighted the "special" nature of Russia-India relations dating back to the Soviet era. He also acknowledged the trade imbalance between New Delhi and Moscow. To address this, he suggested that Russia could buy more agricultural products and medicines from India. "Certain steps can be undertaken from our side for medicinal products, pharmaceuticals... We need to solve a whole range of tasks to unlock our opportunities and potential advantages," he said.