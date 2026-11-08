Israel deports 14 western activists after West Bank solidarity visit
World
Israel has sent home 14 western activists, including a journalist and a 77-year-old activist who joined a Palestinian solidarity mission in the West Bank.
Officials say they broke visa rules and disrupted public order, leading to their deportation this Sunday.
Western activists arrested after settler confrontation
The group was arrested near Ramallah after a confrontation with Israeli settlers while supporting Palestinian farmers.
Human rights groups say the activists were attacked, but Israeli police claim they provoked clashes and spread anti-Israel messages.
Three Palestinians were also detained.
All this comes as violence during the olive harvest draws more international attention and criticism of settler actions.