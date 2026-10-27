First Israeli polls since Gaza war today; What's at stake 

The final tally is expected by October 30, and the election results are expected on November ​4.

Final polls suggest a tight race between Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties and the Yashar coalition, headed by former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot.

While the opposition appears to have more paths to a potential parliamentary majority, internal conflicts among its leaders, notably over cooperation with Arab parties, may prevent them from turning an electoral advantage into a governing coalition.