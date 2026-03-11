Japan to release strategic oil reserves starting Monday 

Japan has announced plans to release a portion of its strategic oil reserves as early as on March 16 in a bid to stabilize energy supplies. The decision comes as tensions in the Middle East have pushed up global oil prices. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo would release 15 days' worth of private-sector oil reserves and one month's worth of state reserves.

Proactive measures Japan takes lead in easing energy market tensions Takaichi emphasized that Japan would act quickly to stabilize markets without waiting for a coordinated decision from the International Energy Agency (IEA). "Without waiting for a formal decision on coordinated international stock releases...Japan has decided to take the lead in easing supply-and-demand in the international energy market," she said. The move comes as oil prices have surged due to supply risks amid escalating conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Supply risks Japan's reliance on Middle East oil imports Japan is particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions in the Middle East, as it imports about 95% of its oil from the region. The country has one of the largest strategic petroleum reserves globally. Earlier, Japanese oil companies had asked authorities to consider releasing oil from national reserves amid concerns over supply shortages due to US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Advertisement