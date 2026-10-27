Vance blames 'tin-pot dictators' for fuel prices, critics reference Trump
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has sparked controversy after his recent comments on rising fuel prices. Speaking at a Republican midterm rally in Montana, Vance blamed "tin-pot dictators" for the global price spikes. Critics were quick to point out that his remarks could be an indirect reference to President Donald Trump, who initiated a war with Iran in February.
Controversial comments
Gas prices surge during international conflicts, Vance points out
Vance's speech also highlighted how gas prices have historically surged during international conflicts.
He cited instances when prices spiked due to global tensions.
"Remember in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, and gas prices skyrocketed, they skyrocketed, by the way, far higher than they are today. They skyrocketed in 1979, they skyrocketed in 2001, they skyrocketed in 2007. They skyrocket every time some tin-pot dictator decides to throw a tantrum. And we've got to remember that," he said.
Political criticism
'Whine and build a few windmills'
In his speech, Vance also slammed the Democrats for their handling of energy costs. He accused them of merely "whine and build a few windmills" as a solution.
However, his use of "tin-pot dictator" quickly became an online political headache.
Critics noted that this description could apply to Trump, who launched the war with Iran under his administration in February.
Election impact
Fuel prices are a major concern ahead of midterm elections
The average price of regular petrol in the US hit $4.12 per gallon on October 19, a 40.6% increase from last year.
Prices have varied widely over the past year, from $2.67 in January to $4.35 in May.
The average for 2026 so far is $3.71 per gallon compared to $2.98 in 2025.
With Republicans looking to keep Congress control, fuel prices are a major concern ahead of November's midterm elections.