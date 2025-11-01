Jharkhand man killed in Saudi Arabia crossfire; family awaits compensation

A 27-year-old man from Jharkhand , Vijay Kumar Mahato, was killed in a crossfire between local police and suspected liquor smugglers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia . Mahato was working as a tower line fitter at Hyundai Engineering and Construction when the incident occurred. He had gone to collect materials on his company's instructions when police accidentally shot him during an anti-smuggling operation.

Miscommunication Mahato sent voice note to wife After the incident, Mahato sent a voice note to his wife, Basanti Devi, saying he was injured in the crossfire. His family initially believed he was receiving treatment and would recover. However, they were informed of his death by his company on October 24. Sikander Ali, a social activist working on migrant worker issues, confirmed this miscommunication.

Repatriation efforts Dumri MLA writes to Indian embassy After the incident, Dumri MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato wrote to the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia for an impartial investigation. He also sought legal and financial assistance for Mahato's family. Jharkhand's labor department officials are coordinating with Indian authorities to bring back Mahato's body. Shikha Lakra from the Migrant Control Cell confirmed to PTI that they were trying to contact Jeddah police authorities for formalities.