'Usha not Christian, has no plans to convert': JD Vance

United States Vice President JD Vance has clarified his wife Usha's Hindu faith amid a controversy over his comments on their interfaith marriage. The row started after Vance expressed hope that Usha would one day embrace Christianity, as their children are being raised Christian. He made these remarks at a Turning Point USA event, where he said, "I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

Public response Backlash from Indian-American community The comments drew criticism from some sections of the Indian-American community, with one social media post saying, "It's weird to throw your wife's religion under the bus, in public, for a moment's acceptance by groypers." Responding to this backlash, Vance called such remarks "disgusting" and reaffirmed that Usha has no plans to convert her faith. He said he hoped she would one day see things as he does, but added that he respects her free will.

Faith defense Vance defends comments as expression of faith Vance defended his comments as consistent with his Christian faith and respect for Usha. He said she encouraged him to reconnect with his faith years ago and called her "the most amazing blessing" in his life. "She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage, or any interfaith relationship, I hope she may one day see things as I do," he said.