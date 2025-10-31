Daughters Eugenie, Beatrice leave UK before Andrew loses royal titles

Eugenie was spotted enjoying a girls' getaway in Paris with friends, while Beatrice traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Future Investment Initiative, which is not related to her royal duties, but rather her job at software company, Afiniti. News of their respective trips surfaced just before Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III 's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles. He will henceforth be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Title removal

Andrew was stripped of multiple titles

The title removal includes Prince, Earl of Inverness, Duke of York, Baron Killyleagh, and His Royal Highness. His honors, including the Order of the Garter and the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, have also been revoked. The palace further announced that Andrew will relocate to a residence within the private Sandringham estate. Meanwhile, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with him at Royal Lodge since 2008, will be making her own arrangements now.