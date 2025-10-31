Prince William-Kate win invasion of privacy lawsuit against French magazine
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have won a legal battle against French magazine Paris Match. The magazine had published "grossly intrusive" long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April. Kensington Palace confirmed the news on Thursday, saying the court ruling upholds their right to privacy despite their public roles.
Case timeline
Legal proceedings were initiated on April 28, just days after the intrusive article was published. An oral hearing took place in June, and further developments occurred in September. The president of the first chamber of the Nanterre Court issued an interim order on September 18, which was sealed into a final order on October 14.
Ruling details
The court found that Paris Match had violated the privacy and image rights of Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The magazine was ordered to pay legal costs in France and publish a notice acknowledging this breach. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the ruling affirms that "notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives."
Privacy commitment
The Prince and Princess of Wales are dedicated to keeping their family time private and ensuring their children grow up without unnecessary scrutiny. The court ruling reinforces this commitment, with a Palace spokesperson saying they "will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary" to enforce these boundaries.