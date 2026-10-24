Keith Self pushes bill to end diversity visa lottery
World
US congressman Keith Self is pushing a bill to shut down the Diversity Visa Lottery, a program that makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available annually to eligible applicants from qualifying countries.
This comes after a recent court order let some applications move forward, even though the Trump administration had suspended diversity visa issuances last December over screening and vetting concerns.
Diversity Visa aids underrepresented applicants
Self's bill would permanently end the lottery, arguing that immigration rules should be set by lawmakers, not judges.
The Diversity Visa program was created to help bring in people from underrepresented countries.
To apply, you need to be from an eligible country and complete the application process and clear the necessary checks.