Kim Jong-un makes public appearance after rumors about his death
What's the story
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made a public appearance after rumors spread online about his health. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released photographs of him visiting the 2026 National Garment and Footwear Exhibition with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, and wife, Ri Sol Ju. The exhibition showcased over 70,700 clothing items and more than 170,000 pairs of shoes.
Health speculation
Speculations about Kim's health and possible successors
The public appearance comes after unverified rumors about Kim's health circulated on social media.
The rumors claimed that he had suffered a brain hemorrhage, fallen into a coma, and died after being rushed to Beijing for emergency treatment.
Some posts speculated on who would succeed him if he died, mentioning his daughter and sister Kim Yo Jong as possible successors.
Succession speculation
X post claims Kim is in a coma
The unverified claims were widely shared on social media platforms like X, with some accounts suggesting that Kim had been taken to a Beijing hospital due to Pyongyang's limited medical facilities.
However, there was no credible evidence to support these claims.
Kim's health has long been under international scrutiny, especially after South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported he weighs around 140kg and is at high risk of cardiovascular disease due to obesity.
Past speculation
Rumors about Kim's health have surfaced before
That being said, the spy agency said it had detected no significant signs of ill health, citing Kim's ability to allegedly run up stairs during an inspection of a naval destroyer.
In 2020, Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who later became a South Korean lawmaker, claimed he was 99% certain Kim had died following cardiovascular surgery.
Kim later appeared in public, and Ji apologized for spreading the false information.