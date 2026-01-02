Kim Jong-un's daughter makes 1st public visit to state mausoleum

Kim Jong-un 's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, made her first public visit to the Kumsusan Mausoleum in Pyongyang . The event was attended by her parents and senior officials of North Korea . The family paid respects to former leaders Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung, with Ju Ae standing between her parents in the main hall.

Succession rumors Ju Ae's public appearances fuel succession speculation Ju Ae's public appearances have become more frequent over the past three years, fueling speculation that she may be groomed as North Korea's next leader. She was first introduced to the public in 2022 during an intercontinental ballistic missile launch with her father. In September, she made her first overseas visit to Beijing with her father, Kim.

Media portrayal Korean media portrays Ju Ae as 'great person of guidance' North Korean media has dubbed Ju Ae "the beloved child" and a "great person of guidance," a title usually reserved for top leaders and their successors. This visit to the mausoleum comes ahead of the ruling party Congress, where her succession could be formalized. The visit to the mausoleum also coincided with important dates and anniversaries, bolstering the dynastic narrative of the nuclear-armed regime.